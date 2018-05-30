Senator Dino Melaye Rejoins PDP

May 30, 2018
Senator Dino Melaye, APC-Kogi West, and Hon. Adams Jagaba representing APC in Kacha/Kagarko in Kaduna State have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Embattled Melaye announced his defection at the plenary on Wednesday, causing a rowdy session.

Jagaba’s defection was contained in a letter read by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

Their defection came barely 24 hours after Prince Dayo Adeyeye, one of the aspirants for the governorship ticket of PDP in Ekiti State, dumped the party to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

