Senate To Use Technology To Fight Insecurity

The Senate has assured Nigerians that it is working with government agencies and stakeholders to deploy technology to tackle rising insecurity across the country.

Senator Shuaibu Afolabi Salisu, Chairman of the Senate Committee on ICT and Cybersecurity, spoke with reporters after the induction of new members and executives of the Abeokuta Sports Club 1904. He said the Senate is revising the National Cybercrime Law to address modern security challenges, including technology-driven offences.

Salisu, representing Ogun Central, said the Senate recently held consultations in the South West on insecurity and plans to extend them to all regions. He explained that the new cybersecurity law will replace the existing one to account for new technologies, artificial intelligence, and global cybercrime conventions.

He said technology is now involved in almost every type of crime, including phone fraud. To combat this, the Senate is focusing on broadband coverage and rural telephony to ensure no part of the country is left unconnected. Salisu also highlighted the role of the Universal Service Provision Fund in bridging gaps in telecom infrastructure. Strengthening digital identity will allow security agencies to trace criminal activity more effectively.

The senator also encouraged organisations like the Abeokuta Sports Club to participate in civic education and leadership development, helping policymakers improve public policy.

Deputy Governor Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele urged the new club leadership to focus on progress, harmony, and sustainable impact, while the newly elected President, Alhaji Taoheed Awodele, pledged to lead with integrity, transparency, and commitment to excellence in sports, community engagement, and legacy building.