Senate passes ₦2.2trn FCT 2026 budget with heavy Capital focus

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | May 8, 2026

Senate approves ₦2.285 trillion FCT 2026 budget, up from initial ₦2.2 trillion proposal.

76% or about ₦1.74 trillion allocated to capital projects for infrastructure and development.

Lawmakers demand detailed revenue breakdown amid transparency concerns.

Main Story

The Senate on Thursday passed the 2026 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Appropriation Bill authorising total expenditure of ₦2.285 trillion, with the bulk directed toward capital projects.

The upper chamber increased the budget from the ₦2.2 trillion initially proposed. Approximately ₦1.74 trillion (76%) will fund capital expenditure, while personnel costs stand at ₦165.7 billion and overhead at ₦378.2 billion. The bill scaled third reading after consideration of the report by the Senate Committee on FCT.

Some senators, including Senator Sani Musa and the Senate Chief Whip, raised concerns about the revenue framework. They called for a detailed breakdown of the FCT’s revenue profile and clarification on funding sources to strengthen transparency and accountability.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio aligned with these concerns, stressing the need for accountability in budget implementation. The budget is expected to run from January 1 to December 31, 2026, supporting infrastructure, public services, and administration in Nigeria’s capital.

The Issues

The passage highlights ongoing challenges in Nigeria’s capital budgeting, particularly ensuring that ambitious capital allocations translate into visible development amid revenue uncertainties and implementation gaps common in FCT projects.

What’s Being Said

“A budget that you have a total of ₦2.2 trillion and out of this, ₦1.7 trillion is going for capital.” — Senate Committee presentation, underscoring priority on development.

Lawmakers emphasised the need for clearer revenue sourcing to avoid fiscal risks.

What’s Next

The approved budget now proceeds for presidential assent and implementation by the FCT Administration. Monitoring of capital project execution and revenue performance will be key in the coming months.

The Bottom Line

Strong capital emphasis signals intent to accelerate FCT development, but success hinges on transparent revenue backing and effective execution to deliver value beyond paper allocations.