Saudi Arabia Commits $600 Billion To U.S. Economy In Historic Investment Agreement

In a landmark economic collaboration announced during a visit to Saudi Arabia, President Donald Trump unveiled an unprecedented $600 billion investment commitment from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United States. The monumental deal spans sectors including defense, energy, infrastructure, and technology, reinforcing long-term economic and geopolitical ties between the two nations.

This strategic partnership signals a new chapter in U.S.-Saudi relations, built upon Trump’s America First agenda prioritizing domestic investment, security, and job creation.

Key highlights of the agreement include:

A $20 billion investment from Saudi-based DataVolt in U.S.-based AI data centers and energy infrastructure.

Joint investments of $80 billion by tech giants Google, Oracle, Salesforce, AMD, and Uber to develop cutting-edge technologies in both nations.

Major U.S. firms like Hill International, Jacobs, Parsons, and AECOM to provide infrastructure services for high-profile Saudi projects like King Salman International Airport and Qiddiya City, totaling $2 billion in service exports.

In addition:

GE Vernova will supply energy solutions valued at $14.2 billion, while Boeing will deliver $4.8 billion worth of aircraft to AviLease.

Shamekh IV Solutions plans a $5.8 billion investment in healthcare, including a new IV fluid manufacturing facility in Michigan.

Sector-focused investment funds—$5 billion in energy, $5 billion in aerospace and defense, and $4 billion in sports—will drive innovation and create jobs in the U.S.

In the defense sector, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia signed the largest arms deal in history—worth nearly $142 billion—encompassing advanced military hardware and training for Saudi armed forces.

This massive package covers:

Air and space warfare systems Missile defense and surveillance Maritime and border security Ground force upgrades Communication and intelligence system advancements

The agreements also emphasize cultural and scientific cooperation. NASA will carry a Saudi CubeSat aboard its Artemis II mission, while Smithsonian institutions will collaborate with the Royal Commission for AlUla on exhibitions and conservation efforts.

Trade relations have also expanded. In 2023, Saudi direct investment in the U.S. reached $9.5 billion, with 2024 bilateral trade totaling $25.9 billion—yielding a trade surplus of $443 million for the U.S.

Energy and mining cooperation has deepened with formal agreements between the U.S. Department of Energy and Saudi ministries to strengthen clean energy deployment and critical mineral supply chains.

President Trump’s economic strategy continues to drive record-breaking international deals. The Saudi investment builds on recent trade agreements with the UK and sets a new standard for bilateral economic collaboration.