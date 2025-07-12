Sanwo-Olu, Wife Cast Votes In Lagos LG Election

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, cast their votes on Saturday at Polling Unit 006, Ward E, St. Stephens Nursery and Primary School, Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island.

The governor and his wife arrived at the polling unit around 11 a.m. to participate in the local government elections, which began at 8 a.m. for the Lagos Island Local Government Area.

Sanwo-Olu’s media aide, Jubril Gawat, also voted earlier at the same polling unit.

The elections are being conducted across the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas in Lagos State to elect chairmen and councillors.