Sanwo-Olu Urges Lagos Country Club To Uphold Resilience, Unity Amid Challenges

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on members of the Lagos Country Club to continue to uphold the values of resilience and unity, describing the club as a symbol of harmony and the enduring can-do spirit that defines Lagos.

The governor appealed to the club’s 2026 New Year Party held in Lagos last weekend, where he urged members to remain steadfast in the face of challenges and to draw strength from collective purpose. Represented by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, Sanwo-Olu said both Lagos State and the Lagos Country Club share a history shaped by courage, endurance and the ability to rebound in difficult moments.

He noted that the club’s long-standing tradition mirrors the character of the state, adding that resilience and unity have remained central to Lagos’ capacity to thrive despite economic and social pressures.

In his welcome address, the president of the Lagos Country Club, Seyi Adewunmi, described the organisation as more than a social gathering, pointing to its over 3,000 financial members drawn from across Nigeria’s professional and business elite.

“We are a vibrant ecosystem of over 3,000 financial members. This assembly represents the pinnacle of the Nigerian elite: high-ranking professionals, captains of industry and influential opinion leaders,” Adewunmi said.

He also outlined the club’s vision for 2026, which, according to him, is anchored on integrity in governance, improved membership experience, renewal of infrastructure and the pursuit of strategic partnerships to sustain the club’s relevance.

Also speaking, the chairman of the Board of Trustees, Kola Oyefeso, called on members to renew their commitment to the values that have sustained the club over the years, describing it as an enduring family bound by shared ideals.

“As we celebrate the treasure of a new year, we are called to pause, to reflect, and to renew our covenant with one another,” Oyefeso said. “In every enduring family, love is not merely spoken; it is demonstrated through understanding, tolerance and a steadfast commitment to the collective good.”

He added that these values have remained the pillars of the Lagos Country Club and should continue to define its future as it navigates a changing social and economic landscape.