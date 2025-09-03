Sanwo-Olu Marks Blue Line’s Second Anniversary, Announces 50% Fare Slash

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced a 50 per cent reduction in fares on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Blue Line to commemorate its second anniversary.

The governor, in a message shared via his official X handle on Wednesday, disclosed that the Blue Line had safely transported more than five million passengers since it commenced operations in 2023. He noted with pride that the service has recorded no accidents in its two years of operation.

“In these two years, the Blue Line has carried more than five million passengers safely, without a single accident,” Sanwo-Olu said.

According to him, the rail service now runs trains every 10 minutes, completing over 90 trips daily, significantly reducing journey times for commuters across the state.

“These achievements show that when we work with dedication and purpose, we can build systems that truly serve the people. This project belongs to all of us, and it is your belief in a greater Lagos that makes progress possible,” he added.

The governor further revealed that fares on the Blue Line would be cut by half on Thursday, September 4, 2025, as part of the anniversary celebration.

“If you have not yet experienced the Blue Line, I encourage you to take a ride and see what we have built together,” Sanwo-Olu urged.

Commissioned in 2023, the Blue Line is a flagship component of Lagos State’s integrated mass transit system, designed to ease traffic congestion and improve mobility in Africa’s most populous city.\