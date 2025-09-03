Federal Government Declares Friday, September 5, 2025, Public Holiday For Eid-ul-Mawlid

The Federal Government has officially declared Friday, September 5, 2025, as a public holiday in commemoration of this year’s Eid-ul-Mawlid, the Islamic celebration marking the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

The announcement was contained in a statement released on Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, who signed on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

In the statement, the government extended warm felicitations to Muslims in Nigeria and across the world, urging them to embrace the Prophet’s exemplary values of humility, compassion, love, tolerance, and peace.

The Federal Government also called on citizens of all religious backgrounds to use the occasion to pray for the peace, security, and stability of the nation, while supporting government efforts aimed at strengthening unity and development.

“The Honourable Minister of Interior wishes all Muslims a peaceful and joyous Eid-ul-Mawlid celebration,” the statement read. “The commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet provides another opportunity to deepen bonds of brotherhood, promote harmony, and uphold the Prophet’s message of service to humanity and mutual respect.”

Citizens were further encouraged to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and supportive of government policies designed to foster national cohesion and sustainable growth.

Eid-ul-Mawlid, which falls in the third month of the Islamic calendar (Rabi’ al-Awwal), is widely observed in Nigeria through prayers, processions, sermons, and acts of charity. As one of the officially recognised public holidays in the country, it underscores Nigeria’s strong Islamic heritage and tradition of celebrating key religious festivals.

Over the years, the holiday has served as a platform for both clerics and government leaders to renew calls for peace and unity, especially as Nigeria continues to navigate security and economic challenges.