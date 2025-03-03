Samsung Unveils New Galaxy A Series With AI Features For Everyone

Samsung has officially launched its latest Galaxy A series smartphones: the Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, and Galaxy A26 5G. For the first time, Samsung is introducing advanced AI-powered features—called “Awesome Intelligence”—to its budget-friendly A series, making creative tools, improved security, and longer-lasting performance accessible to more users.

Bringing AI to Everyone

“Our goal is to bring AI-powered mobile experiences to as many people as possible,” said TM Roh, President of Samsung’s Mobile eXperience Business. “With these exciting new features, we’re making creativity limitless while ensuring a fun and secure smartphone experience.”

Smarter and More Convenient AI Features

Samsung’s One UI 7 introduces “Awesome Intelligence” to the A series, giving users AI tools that simplify everyday tasks. A major highlight is Google’s improved “Circle to Search,” which allows users to search for information directly from their screen. The latest update also recognizes phone numbers, emails, and web links, making it easier to take action with a single tap.

Another standout feature is the ability to identify songs playing around you. Whether it’s a tune on social media or background music in a café, users can simply long-press the navigation bar, tap the music button, and instantly discover the song’s name and artist.

Enhanced Photography Tools

The Galaxy A series now boasts impressive camera upgrades, starting with a 50MP main camera across all three models. The Galaxy A56 5G and A36 5G go a step further with 10-bit HDR front camera recording for ultra-clear selfies.

Samsung is also introducing “Best Face” on the Galaxy A56 5G. This feature helps users capture the perfect group photo by selecting the best expressions from multiple frames. Additionally, “Nightography” improves low-light selfies, while “Object Eraser” allows users to remove unwanted distractions from photos effortlessly.

Long-Lasting Performance and Durability

Samsung is committing to long-term software support with six years of Android OS and security updates, ensuring a smooth experience for years to come. The Galaxy A56 5G and A36 5G feature a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 1200 nits brightness, providing an immersive viewing experience.

Battery life is another strong point, with all models featuring a 5,000mAh battery. The A56 5G and A36 5G also support 45W fast charging for quick power boosts.

For durability, the A26 5G now joins the A36 5G and A56 5G with an IP67 rating, meaning it is resistant to dust and water. Additionally, Corning® Glass adds protection against scratches and cracks.

Strong Security and Privacy Protection

Samsung is bringing advanced security to the A series with Samsung Knox Vault, which protects users’ sensitive data from cyber threats. The latest One UI 7 features also include Theft Detection and enhanced privacy settings.

The Galaxy A56 5G and A36 5G will first launch in select markets across Asia, Europe, and North America, with wider availability expected soon.