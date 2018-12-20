Samsung Unveils New 4K TV Design

With the next CES in Las Vegas looming large, Samsung has decided to come out of the traps early with news of some of its 2019 TVs.

The brand’s 2019 ‘Serif’ and ‘The Frame’ TVs unveiled today are new takes on previous design-led (and award-winning) Samsung models. Both will combine unique, stylish looks with Samsung’s latest ‘QLED’ Quantum Dot picture technology, ensuring that there’s plenty of picture power behind the designer beauty.

In fact, Samsung tells me that one of its main aims for its latest style models was to ensure that unlike previous Serif and The Frame sets, buyers enticed by their looks would no longer have to live with a substantial performance compromise.

The Frame sets are, as their name suggests, designed to resemble framed, wall-hanging paintings. They feature customizable bezels and ‘No Gap’ wall mounts which enable them to rest flush to your wall, to minimize their encroachment on your living room.

As with previous Frame models, the 2019 models will carry a built-in Art Store. This now gives you access to more than a thousand artworks from galleries around the world, including the Uffizi Galleries in Italy, the Van Gogh museum in The Netherlands, Te Papa in New Zealand, and the V&A and Tate Modern in London. Just pick a digitized artwork you like, and your TV can show it when you’re not actually washing the TV – rather than leaving a big black hole on your wall.