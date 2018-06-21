Russia Fast Running Out of Beer Due to High Consumption by World Cup Visitors

Moscow has been transformed completely since the start of the tournament

Bars and restaurants in the Russian capital are running low on beer supplies

One waiter said his Moscow restaurant has completely run out of draft lager

Beer-guzzling fans risk drinking parts of Moscow dry, with some bars and restaurants in the Russian capital saying they are running low and having to wait longer than usual for fresh supplies.

Moscow has been transformed by the World Cup, with singing, chanting and beer-swilling fans overwhelming some of the packed bars and restaurants around the Kremlin and Red Square.

‘We just didn’t think they would only want beer,’ said one waiter at an upscale eatery in central Moscow who asked not to be identified for fear of scaring off future customers.

A Brazilian supporter holds up two plastic cups of beer before his country’s opening match.