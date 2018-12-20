Runtown Blacklisted from Entering United States – Reports

Fresh reports have indicated that Nigerian singer, Douglas Jack Agu, better known as Runtown has been banned from entering the United States.

According to Johnson Adumike, the General Manager of his erstwhile record label, Eric Many Entertainment, Runtown and his brother’s secured the US visa through the label but his brother’s refused to come back, thus staying in the United States illegally on expired visa.

In his words, ‘the P-3 visa (which allows an artist or entertainer, individually or as a group, to enter the U.S) that Eric Many got for Runtown and his brothers to enter the United States has expired and Runtown’s brothers did not come back causing their visas to expire.

Eric Many reported this incident to United States immigration, so when Runtown and his mother went to reapply for their visas, they found out that they have been banned from traveling to the US simply because America believes that both him and his mother may decide not to come back again just as his brothers’. Johnson also added that ‘karma always comes back for you when you bite the hand that feeds you