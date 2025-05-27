Ronaldo Sparks Exit Talk from Al Nassr With Cryptic Farewell Message

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has set tongues wagging after dropping what appears to be a farewell message on social media platform X, prompting widespread speculation about his future at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

Late Monday night, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner posted a cryptic update: “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”

The timing of the post is especially notable, coinciding with the conclusion of Al Nassr’s penultimate game of the season — a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on May 26, 2025. The loss shattered Al Nassr’s hopes of qualifying for the AFC Champions League.

Ronaldo was on target once again, scoring his 25th goal of the season and taking his total goal tally for the club to 99. Despite his contribution, Al Nassr failed to maintain their lead, conceding goals that allowed Al Fateh to snatch the win.

To compound matters, league leaders Al Hilal secured a win over Al Qadsiah, mathematically eliminating Al Nassr from Champions League contention.

The only remaining route for Al Nassr to feature in continental competition lies in the outcome of the King Cup final. If Al Ittihad lifts the trophy, Al Nassr could still earn a slot in the AFC’s secondary tournament.

The defeat marks a frustrating end to the season for Ronaldo and his teammates, and his social media post has only intensified speculation over whether he will remain with the club beyond the summer, as his current contract approaches its expiration.

Throughout his illustrious career, Ronaldo has represented elite clubs including Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, before joining Al Nassr. His time in Saudi Arabia has been filled with personal milestones, such as surpassing 900 career goals and marking his 1,200th professional appearance.

Although this is not the first time Ronaldo has hinted at a major change with poetic or philosophical remarks, his latest post has left fans and analysts questioning whether a return to Europe, a move to another continent, or a Club World Cup campaign could be next on the cards.

As of now, neither Ronaldo nor Al Nassr has released an official statement clarifying the star’s future with the team.

For now, the football world watches with bated breath to see what’s next for one of the sport’s greatest icons. Or as Ronaldo himself put it: “The story? Still being written.”