Nigerian Stock Market Records N540bn Surge As NGX Index Climbs 0.79%

The Nigerian stock market kicked off the new week on a strong note, reversing Friday’s marginal loss with a significant rebound. The NGX All-Share Index (NGXASI) rose by 0.79% on Monday, closing at 109,884.92 points, up from 109,028.62 points recorded at the previous session.

This uptick in performance translated to a hefty gain of N540 billion in market capitalization, pushing the total value of listed equities from N68.752 trillion to N69.292 trillion.

The trading session was marked by heightened investor activity, as approximately 414.5 million shares changed hands in 19,775 transactions, amounting to a turnover of N11 billion.

Market sentiment was positive overall, with 33 stocks recording price gains, slightly outpacing the 31 stocks that saw declines.

Top Gainers

Aradel Holdings Plc emerged as the day’s biggest gainer, appreciating by the daily maximum of 10.00% to close at N505.90, up from N460.00.

University Press Plc also enjoyed significant investor interest, notching up a 9.86% gain. ABC Transport and Linkage Assurance followed suit, gaining 8.43% and 8.16% respectively.

Top Losers

On the losing side, Tripple Gee and Company Plc led the decliners, shedding 10.00% to settle at N2.07, compared to its previous close of N2.30.

Other top laggards included MRS Oil, Chellarams Plc, and UHOMREIT, which lost 9.97%, 9.96%, and 9.97% respectively.

Most Traded Stocks

Fidelity Bank Plc was the most actively traded stock of the day, with 47 million shares exchanged in 873 deals, generating an estimated N855 million in value.

Custodian Investment Plc followed closely, trading 37 million shares across 144 deals, totaling an estimated N736 billion.

Access Holdings Plc also featured among the volume leaders, with about 36 million shares transacted in 1,035 deals, valued at roughly N784 million.

With market breadth closing on a positive note and several equities maintaining upward momentum, investors remain cautiously optimistic heading into the rest of the week.