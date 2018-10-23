Ronaldo Confident Truth Will Prevail in Alleged Rape Accusation

Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo who has been rocked with rape scandal has said in a recent interview that he and his lawyers are confident that the truth will prevail on the rape allegation.

This ia the first time that the football star woll comment on the accusations of rape made by Kathryn Maryoga.

Ronaldo stated that he is an example,a healthy man a happy and fulfilled man with a fantastic family that plays in a fantastic club.

In a press conference held in Manchester he stated, “I know I am an example. I know, 100%. On the pitch and outside the pitch. So I am always smiling, I am happy man, I’m blessed that I play in a fantastic club. I have a fantastic family, I have four kids, I am healthy. I have everything. So the rest, it doesn’t interfere on me. I’m very, very well.”

Mayorga accuses the star of sexually assaulting her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009.

She also alleges that she was made to sign a non disclosure agreement with the sum of $375,000 (N136.8 million)paid to keep her silence.

During the conference, he added, “My lawyers, they are confident and of course I am, too. The most important is I enjoy the football, I enjoy my life. The rest, I have people who take care of my life. Of course, the truth is always coming in the first position. So, I’m good.”

Recently Ronaldo has shown off his family and how happy he is via his social media handle.