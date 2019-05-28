Roberto Martinez to Replace Ernesto Valverde at Nou Camp

Barcelona’s season took a turn for the worse on May 7.

Prior to stepping out on the pitch at Anfield to play Liverpool, the Blaugrana looked well on course to claim their third treble.

They held a 3-0 advantage over Liverpool, La Liga had been sewn up and they were the overwhelming favourites to win the Copa Del Rey.

But Liverpool managed to come back and beat the Spanish giants 4-0 to progress to the Champions League final.

And on Saturday, Valencia beat them 2-1 in the Copa Del Rey final to heap yet more pressure on the shoulders of manager Ernesto Valverde.

His job is far from secure and it seems Barca have now found the man they want to replace him; Roberto Martinez.

The ever-reliable Gerard Romero tweeted the news from his official account late last night.

Thierry Henry could join Martinez at the Camp Nou as his assistant after his failed stint as Monaco manager.

Martinez has rebuilt his reputation with the Belgium over the last couple of years, reaching the World Cup semi-final last summer.

During his early days as Everton boss, Martinez was famed for his exciting brand of football.

He has had his struggles during his managerial career, but he does have the potential to be a success at Barca.

According to RAC1, The Blaugrana are said to want a manager that is tougher in training sessions, more daring with his substitutions and bets on attacking football.

In the eyes of the board, Martinez ticks all those boxes.

