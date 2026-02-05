Rivers Police Arrest Ghanaian Landlord For De-roofing Tenant’s House In Mgbuoba

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested a Ghanaian national, Samuel Frimpong, for allegedly de-roofing the apartment of his tenant, Anozie Tochukwu, while the latter’s family was still in residence.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at No. 7 Chief Chike Street, Mgbuoba, in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area. Frimpong reportedly took the action at approximately 8:00 AM to force the tenant out after a two-week grace period to vacate the premises had expired.

According to the victim, he had consistently paid his rent since moving in in 2024 but was asked in late 2025 not to renew his lease to allow for property renovations. Tochukwu stated that he had already secured a new apartment and showed the landlord proof of payment on February 1, requesting until February 14 to complete his move.

However, the landlord allegedly proceeded to remove the roof, exposing Tochukwu’s pregnant wife and two young children (ages two and three) to a heavy downpour that followed hours later.

The tenant claims that valuables worth approximately ₦25 million were destroyed or went missing during the incident, including vital academic certificates and professional documents.

The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the arrest on February 4, stating that Frimpong is currently in custody and will be arraigned in court following a full investigation. Legal experts from the “Lawyers Watch for Justice International Initiative” have condemned the act, describing “self-help” as illegal under Nigerian law and a violation of the family’s fundamental right to dignity.