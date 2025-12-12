Reps Push For Lower Air Fares, Target Airport Charges, Taxes

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to immediately cut airport-related charges by half and introduce targeted tax incentives for aviation operators as part of measures to ease the financial burden on air travellers during the approaching festive season.

This position followed the adoption of a motion tabled by Rep. Obinna Aguocha (LP–Abia) during Thursday’s plenary session. Presenting the motion, Aguocha raised concerns over the steep increase in air ticket prices nationwide, noting that the situation now affects not only regular commercial passengers but critical services such as air ambulance operations, with implications for human lives.

He warned that the persistent surge in airfare has become a major strain on millions of households across the country. According to him, the Christmas period has historically symbolised reunion, shared memories and communal warmth, but the realities of current economic pressures are threatening this tradition, making domestic travel financially out of reach for many.

Aguocha explained that the rising cost of flying has effectively created a barrier for Nigerians attempting to reconnect with their roots, adding that the strain undermines family unity and diminishes the emotional wellbeing associated with homecoming.

Highlighting the operational challenges confronting airlines—including high JetA1 fuel costs and unstable exchange rates—the lawmaker cautioned that unchecked fare increases cannot be justified by the industry’s pursuit of profit at the expense of national cultural values.

He appealed for a temporary reduction in ticket prices as a demonstration of social responsibility and collective national goodwill. Such a gesture, he argued, would reinforce the principle that travel within the country should be accessible to all Nigerians regardless of economic status.

Aguocha also urged the Federal Government to extend to the aviation industry the same level of support it offered road transport operators last year, stressing that the air transport sector plays a vital role in strengthening national connectivity and facilitating family reunification.

Subsequently, the House issued a call to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to prioritise the release of foreign exchange to airline operators at concessionary rates. Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu directed the House Committee on Aviation to engage the Aviation Minister and relevant airline operators, with a mandate to report back within one week to enable further legislative action.