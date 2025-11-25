Reps Direct INEC To Settle Insurance Claims For Injured Corps Members

The House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters has directed the Independent National Electoral Commission to pay all outstanding insurance benefits owed to NYSC members injured or killed while serving as ad hoc staff during elections.

The order followed a briefing by Omotade Folorunsho, representing the NYSC Director General, who said corps members harmed during the 2023 general elections have not yet received their insurance claims. Two corps members were shot in Ukwani, Delta State, and another in Akwa Ibom, leaving all three permanently disabled, with no compensation paid to date.

Folorunsho also recalled the deaths of 10 corps members during the 2011 elections, highlighting the ongoing lack of welfare and security for members who often work under poor pay and inadequate support. Many receive only ₦4,000 for training and ₦13,500 for election duty while dealing with shortages of accommodation, water, and other basic amenities.

The NYSC, established in 1973 to promote national unity and provide skilled manpower, has over the years relied on corps members to serve as ad hoc staff during elections, often placing them in potentially dangerous situations. The recurring incidents of injury and death have raised questions about the adequacy of the welfare, insurance, and protection mechanisms in place for these young Nigerians.

Committee Chairman Adebayo Balogun commended corps members for safeguarding electoral integrity and pledged reforms to improve their safety, compensation, insurance, and overall welfare.