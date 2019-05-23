Renmoney Squash Tournament Ends, With Wasiu Sanni & Funlola Abe Emerging As Winners

The Renmoney squash tournament at Ikoyi Club has ended. The tournament, which began on April 13, 2019 was concluded on Friday, April 17 and was well attended by members of the Ikoyi Club squash section, tournament participants and members of the Renmoney team.

The tournament ended with an action packed match between Mr. Wasiu Sanni and Mr. Akinsope Roberts, from which Mr. Wasiu Sanni emerged as the winner of the men’s trophy. The women’s finals between Mrs. Funlola Abe and Ifunaya Dibis Eze was highly competitive with Mrs. Funlola Abe emerging as the winner.

In his closing remarks, the Chairman of the Ikoyi Club squash section, Mr. Olumide Sojinrin, congratulated the winners of the tournament and expressed his gratitude for the turnout of members of the Ikoyi Club squash section. According to him, “It was an exciting tournament with lots of energy from the players and supporters and we look forward to having other tournaments like this.”

While addressing attendants, Yetunde Faulkner, Director, Wealth Management, at Renmoney, said “We are happy for the successful completion of this competition and we are glad to have partnered with Ikoyi Club on this. We look forward to more collaborations in the future.”

Other guests at the event included Boye Oyerinde, President, Nigeria Squash Federation; Tomi Falase, Chairman, Lagos State Squash Association; Abimbola Okubena, Chairman, Ikoyi Club Tennis Section; Ifeanyi Maduka, former Chairman, Ikoyi Club Squash Section and a host of others.