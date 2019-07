The CEO of RenMoney Oluwaatobi Boshoro has resigned her position with the consumer lending financial services company. The outgoing MD/CEO joined RenMoney in July 2018. The stated reason as contained in the signed copy of her resignation letter cited by BizwatchNigeria is personal.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors Kieran Donelly is expected to resign his current position and serve in acting capacity as CEO pending when a permanent replacement is made.