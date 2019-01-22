Remita, Verve Partner to Extend Payment Services

Remita, a leading electronic payment platform in Africa, has partnered with Verve, a Pan-African financial technology brand, to further enhance the payment experience of millions of customers by enabling them to pay thousands of merchants on the Remita platform using their Verve card.

This disclosure was made recently when both brands announced their partnership, which increases the card payment options available to customers on the Remita platform.

“The acceptance of Verve cards on Remita represents increased convenience to Remita customers, and a strategic partnership for markets in which Verve operates,” said Demola Igbalajobi, Divisional Head, Products, Services and International Business at SystemSpecs, owners of Remita.

“This partnership empowers Verve customers to access all Remita merchants, and is in consonance with our objective of making payments easier for more payers across Africa.”

With this development, using a Verve card or virtual token, customers can settle various bills in a fast, convenient and secure manner from anywhere and at any time.

Commenting on the partnership, Mike Ogbalu, Chief Executive Officer, Verve International said: “We continually seek out viable opportunities and partnerships that expand functional coverage of Verve’s physical and digital tokens, and such collaboration as this is testament to that relentless drive. It is an exciting development, not only for us as an organization but more essentially to millions of Verve customers, as it means there are now even more things they can do with their Verve cards and digital tokens.”

“More so, this partnership further consolidates our service footprint across the Nigerian and African financial ecosystem and guarantees that more customers would enjoy the benefits that accrue from using a Verve card.”

This collaboration is expected to be enjoyed by millions of Verve and Remita customers across Nigeria and the African continent.

Remita is an integrated payment technology that helps individuals and organisations to easily make and receive payments via multiple channels and financial institutions, round-the-clock.

Verve is a payment brand that powers transactions online, and at Point of Sales (POS) terminals, merchant’s website as well as Automated Teller Machines (ATM).