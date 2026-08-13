Recapitalisation: Experts Caution Over Court Cases as Insurers Raise N720bn

Key points

43 insurance companies that met the July 31, 2026, recapitalisation deadline have raised at least N720 billion, according to figures gathered by Nairametrics.

Experts say the exercise will strengthen insurers’ ability to underwrite larger risks and improve confidence in the sector.

NICON Insurance Limited and Nigeria Re have challenged aspects of the recapitalisation process in court.

Analysts have warned that prolonged legal disputes with the industry regulator, NAICOM, could create uncertainty for affected operators.

Eight additional firms are reportedly awaiting regulatory verification, potentially pushing total capital raised beyond N800 billion.

Main Story

Nigeria’s insurance industry has raised at least N720 billion through the recently concluded recapitalisation exercise, with experts describing the development as a major step towards strengthening the sector’s financial capacity.

The exercise, which had a July 31, 2026 deadline, was designed to increase insurers’ ability to absorb larger risks, improve claims-paying capacity and strengthen the industry’s resilience against economic shocks.

However, the exercise has been accompanied by legal challenges from NICON Insurance Limited and Nigeria Re, which are contesting aspects of the implementation by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

The companies petitioned the Federal Government over some of NAICOM’s requirements under the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025, including a 1 per cent capital injection fee as well as processing and verification charges contained in the Commission’s Minimum Capital Requirement Guidelines.

The companies argued that the requirements were inconsistent with Section 16(3) of NIIRA 2025, which provides for a 10 per cent statutory deposit with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

NICON and Nigeria Re maintained that they had satisfied the July 31 deadline by injecting N20 billion into NICON Insurance and N30 billion into Nigeria Re through Mudaraba Term Deposit accounts with Lotus Bank Limited.

NAICOM, however, has disputed the interpretation, maintaining that the capital injections alone did not amount to full compliance with the recapitalisation framework.

Despite the dispute, experts say the broader outcome of the exercise could significantly improve the strength and competitiveness of Nigeria’s insurance industry.

The Issues

The central issue is whether the recapitalisation requirements and implementation process have been applied in line with the legal framework governing the industry.

While operators have the right to seek judicial interpretation, experts caution that prolonged disputes with the regulator could create uncertainty and potentially affect business operations and investor confidence.

Another concern is the ability of weaker insurers to meet the new capital thresholds. Firms unable to raise sufficient funds may be forced to merge, consolidate or exit the market.

At the same time, the higher capital requirements could eliminate financially weak operators and create a more resilient industry with stronger capacity to support major sectors of the economy.

What’s Being Said

Dr Jerry Igwilo, Chief Executive Officer of Nisela Capital Limited, acknowledged the right of companies to seek legal interpretation but cautioned against confrontation with the regulator.

“The regulator is the one who makes the rules of the game.”

Igwilo said the recapitalisation could also provide an opportunity for weaker operators to consolidate with stronger entities.

“It’s an opportunity for them to consolidate with other entities and have a much stronger insurance sector.”

Economist and Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, Dr Muda Yusuf, said the exercise would improve the industry’s ability to underwrite major risks.

He noted that inadequate capital had previously limited the participation of Nigerian insurers in sectors such as oil and gas and telecommunications.

“One of the shortcomings of our insurance sector is a very limited capacity to underwrite big risk.”

Yusuf added that stronger capitalisation would improve confidence in the industry.

“The bigger capitalization enhances the reputation of the sector, their confidence that this sector has capacity to absorb any shock because of their strong capitalization.”

At Least N720bn Raised

According to NAICOM’s compliance figures, the 43 operators that met the deadline collectively raised approximately N720 billion.

Category Compliant firms Capital raised

Non-life insurers 23 N345bn

Life insurers 10 N100bn

Composite insurers 8 N200bn

Reinsurers 2 N75bn

Total 43 N720bn

Under the new framework, non-life insurers are required to maintain a minimum capital base of N15 billion, life insurers N10 billion, composite insurers N25 billion, while reinsurers must maintain at least N35 billion.

Industry estimates suggest that total capital raised could exceed N800 billion once eight firms currently undergoing verification are cleared.

Some Firms Await Regulatory Clearance

Several operators that were not included in NAICOM’s initial compliance list have said they have met the required thresholds and are awaiting regulatory verification.

African Alliance Insurance Plc said it remained under regulatory intervention until June 16, 2026, when control was returned to shareholders. The company said it had submitted its recapitalisation plan to NAICOM and was awaiting further directives.

Staco Insurance Plc said it remained engaged with the regulator and was implementing measures towards full compliance.

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc also said it had met the required capital threshold as of July 31 and was awaiting regulatory verification.

Guinea Insurance Plc announced a N12.6 billion hybrid capital raise through a rights issue and private placement, saying the transaction placed it above the minimum requirement for non-life insurers, subject to NAICOM’s final verification.

Regency Alliance Insurance Plc disclosed that it raised N6.04 billion through a combination of rights issue and private placement, positioning it above the N15 billion minimum capital threshold for general insurance operators.

What’s Next

Attention will now shift to NAICOM’s verification of the remaining operators and the resolution of outstanding disputes.

The regulator is expected to determine the compliance status of firms still under verification, while affected companies may pursue legal or regulatory avenues over disputed aspects of the exercise.

For weaker operators, the next phase could involve mergers, acquisitions or further capital raising as they seek to remain viable under the new framework.

What You Should Know

The recapitalisation exercise is intended to strengthen insurers’ financial capacity, improve their ability to pay claims and make the sector more resilient to economic shocks.

The exercise follows the banking sector recapitalisation programme, under which 33 Nigerian banks raised N4.66 trillion over 24 months.

Nigeria’s pension industry is also undergoing a similar recapitalisation process, with the National Pension Commission (PenCom) setting December 31, 2026 as its compliance deadline.

Bottom Line

The N720 billion raised by 43 compliant insurers marks a significant strengthening of Nigeria’s insurance industry. While legal disputes over NAICOM’s implementation remain a concern, the higher capital base could enable insurers to underwrite larger risks, improve policyholder protection and compete more effectively in major sectors of the economy. The outcome of the remaining verification process and any court proceedings will determine the final shape of the industry.