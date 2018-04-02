Real Madrid Academy and Technical Coaches arrive for Foundation’s Soccer Clinic

Two coaches have arrived in Nigeria for the Real Madrid Foundation Soccer Clinic, which comes up at the Campos Mini Stadium from April 4 to 14.

The coaches – Daniel Rotella, Technical coach for Real Madrid FC and Rodrigo Rubles- Madrid Academy coach – are expected to teach the kids between the ages of seven and 17 – through the flourishing football style of Los Blancos.

According to the organisers, SPR Luxury Limited, the clinic is meant to develop talented youngsters at the grassroots and help them realise their ambition of playing professional football, while they will also be thought life skills that will be useful to them in future if they (the participants) find themselves in other fields.

It will also help sports development in Nigeria as some of the local coaches will benefit from the expertise of the foreign coaches, who they would work with at the Clinic.

The registration is ongoing with about 100 kids already billed to participate at the event. Interested footballers are expected to register at www.frmclinicsnigeria.com, the organisers said, adding that interested footballers participants can also come to Campos Mini Stadium on the opening day.

They revealed that Glee Hotel is the Hospitality Partner of the foundation. “I am excited that Glee Hotels are coming on board to support the clinic. It shows that we are doing what is right.

Hopefully, more corporate organisations will lend their support to the programme,” SPR Luxury Limited spokesperson, Ms. Yomi Umar stated.She assured that the clinic would be organised in line with the ideals of Real Madrid. “We at SPR Luxury Limited are happy the first clinic will hold in Lagos. I am sure this programme will help the youths learn football and life skills that will be useful to them in later life,” she added.