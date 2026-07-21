Real estate stakeholders seek probe into Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway alignment, demand compensation

Key points

Real estate stakeholders have called for an independent investigation into whether the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway contributed to recent flooding in parts of Lagos.

Winhomes CEO Engr. Stella Okengwu questioned changes to the project’s original 2006 gazetted alignment and its drainage design.

Gtext Holdings Chairman Stephen Akintayo argued that the highway’s elevation and altered route may have affected natural water flow.

Both stakeholders called for compensation for affected investors and greater protection of property rights.

They stressed that infrastructure development should be balanced with environmental sustainability and investor confidence.

Main Story

The Chief Executive Officer of Winhomes Limited, Engr. Stella Okengwu, and the Chairman of Gtext Holdings, Mr Stephen Akintayo, have called for an independent investigation into whether the alignment and design of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway contributed to the severe flooding recently experienced in parts of Lagos State.

Speaking separately during a television programme over the weekend, the two real estate stakeholders maintained that while flooding has long been a challenge in Lagos, the magnitude witnessed this year warrants a technical and environmental assessment rather than political debate.

Okengwu commended Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Commissioner for the Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, for efforts to mitigate flooding but said experts should objectively determine whether changes to the highway’s original 2006 gazetted alignment, as well as aspects of its drainage design, may have worsened the situation.

She noted that she had raised concerns during the planning stage of the project, explaining that her objections were based on engineering considerations and environmental planning rather than personal interest.

According to her, the original gazetted route had already undergone the required environmental assessments before the alignment was altered.

Okengwu alleged that after questioning the project, the road alignment was redirected through her estate, resulting in the demolition of several properties.

She further claimed that engagements with the Minister of Works over the issue did not adequately address concerns relating to the project’s environmental impact assessment.

The Winhomes chief also renewed calls for compensation for affected investors, arguing that many had invested significant capital after encouraging both diaspora and foreign investors to invest in Nigeria.

She warned that demolitions of properties developed with valid government approvals, without compensation, could weaken investor confidence and discourage future investment.

Okengwu maintained that while infrastructure development is essential, it must be accompanied by respect for due process, environmental regulations and the rule of law.

She also absolved the Lagos State Government of responsibility for the demolitions, stating that the exercise was carried out by the Federal Ministry of Works, while the state government had focused on mitigating the impact of flooding.

Akintayo, in his remarks, attributed the flooding to multiple factors, including blocked drainage channels, poor environmental planning and the construction of the coastal highway at a level significantly higher than surrounding communities.

He argued that the highway’s elevation had made it more difficult for floodwater to drain naturally from adjoining neighbourhoods.

According to him, the primary concern was not the coastal highway itself but the decision to deviate from the original gazetted alignment closer to the Atlantic coastline.

He said moving the road further inland had created what he described as a “valley effect,” reducing the natural flow of water from nearby communities.

Akintayo also rejected suggestions that property developers were largely responsible for the flooding, noting that developers obtain statutory approvals and are subject to inspections before construction begins.

While acknowledging that some developers may have violated planning regulations, he argued that sanctions should target erring individuals rather than result in widespread demolition of legitimate investments worth billions of naira.

He proposed the establishment of an independent compensation fund jointly managed by the Federal Government, Lagos State Government and industry stakeholders to support investors affected by the highway project.

Akintayo added that stronger collaboration between government and the private sector would be necessary to restore investor confidence and reassure local and diaspora investors about the security of property rights in Nigeria.

The Issues

The stakeholders’ concerns highlight growing debate over the balance between large-scale infrastructure development, environmental sustainability and the protection of private investments.

Questions have also been raised over whether changes to the original highway alignment and drainage design received adequate technical and environmental evaluation before implementation.

The dispute further underscores broader concerns about compensation for property owners affected by public infrastructure projects and the potential impact of such disputes on investor confidence.

What’s Being Said

Chief Executive Officer of Winhomes Limited, Engr. Stella Okengwu, said:

“Lagos has always experienced flooding. This is not in dispute. But many residents would agree that what we are witnessing today appears more widespread and severe than in previous years.”

She added:

“I believe it is both reasonable and necessary for experts to objectively examine whether aspects of the road design, construction, drainage system and any departure from the 2006 gazetted alignment may have contributed in any way to this current situation.”

Okengwu also maintained that attracting investment requires infrastructure development to be accompanied by due process, environmental compliance and respect for the rule of law.

Chairman of Gtext Holdings, Stephen Akintayo, said the flooding resulted from a combination of blocked drainage systems, poor planning and the elevation of the coastal highway, arguing that the deviation from the original gazetted alignment created a “valley effect” that impeded natural water flow.

He called for an independent compensation fund for affected investors and greater collaboration between government and the private sector to rebuild confidence in Nigeria’s real estate sector.

What’s Next

The stakeholders are seeking an independent technical investigation into the highway’s alignment and drainage design to determine whether they contributed to recent flooding.

They are also urging the Federal Government to establish a compensation mechanism for affected property owners while strengthening engagement with industry stakeholders to ensure future infrastructure projects balance development goals with environmental sustainability and investor protection.

Bottom Line

While reaffirming support for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway as a strategic national project, real estate stakeholders are calling for an objective review of its environmental impact, fair compensation for affected investors and stronger safeguards to protect property rights and maintain investor confidence.