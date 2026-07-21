Nigerian Army disowns fake Short Service recruitment advertisement

Key points

The Nigerian Army has dismissed a fake advertisement for the Short Service Combatant Commission (SSC) Course 50/2027 circulating online.

The Army described the advert as false, fraudulent and unauthorised.

It reiterated that all recruitment and commissioning exercises are free, transparent and merit-based.

Security agencies have been directed to identify and prosecute those behind the fake recruitment notice.

Nigerians have been urged to verify recruitment information through official Army communication channels.

Main Story

The Nigerian Army has warned the public against a fake recruitment advertisement circulating on social media and other online platforms, inviting applications for the Short Service Combatant Commission (SSC) Course 50/2027.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Appolonia Anele, described the advertisement as false, fraudulent and unauthorised, urging prospective applicants to disregard it.

She cautioned members of the public against making payments to individuals, groups or websites claiming to recruit candidates on behalf of the Nigerian Army.

According to Anele, all Nigerian Army recruitment and commissioning exercises are conducted free of charge, in a transparent manner and strictly on merit.

She explained that official recruitment announcements are only published through national newspapers, the Nigerian Army’s verified social media platforms and other recognised official communication channels.

The Army spokesperson emphasised that no application forms are sold and that no individual, agent or organisation has been authorised to facilitate recruitment or collect money from applicants at any stage of the exercise.

She added that security agencies had been mobilised to track down those responsible for producing and circulating the fake advertisement, warning that anyone involved in the fraud would face prosecution.

The Army also advised Nigerians to verify all recruitment information through official channels and report suspicious recruitment activities to the nearest military formation or relevant security agency.

The Issues

The circulation of fake military recruitment advertisements continues to expose job seekers to fraud, financial losses and identity theft.

Scammers often exploit high unemployment rates by impersonating government agencies and demanding payments from unsuspecting applicants, despite repeated warnings that recruitment into the Nigerian Armed Forces is free.

The Army’s latest warning underscores the need for greater public awareness and vigilance when responding to online recruitment advertisements.

What’s Being Said

Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Appolonia Anele, said:

“The advertisement is false, fraudulent and unauthorised.”

She reiterated that:

“All Nigerian Army recruitment and commissioning exercises are free, transparent and strictly merit-based.”

Anele also warned prospective applicants not to make payments to anyone claiming to facilitate recruitment, adding that security agencies had been activated to identify and prosecute those behind the fake advertisement.

What’s Next

The Nigerian Army says security agencies will intensify efforts to identify, arrest and prosecute individuals responsible for circulating the fake recruitment notice.

Meanwhile, prospective applicants are expected to rely only on official Nigerian Army communication channels for verified recruitment information and promptly report suspected recruitment scams to security authorities.

Bottom Line

The Nigerian Army has reaffirmed that its recruitment process remains free and merit-based, distancing itself from a fake online advertisement while warning Nigerians to remain vigilant against fraudsters seeking to exploit job seekers.