Real Estate Firm Cosgrove Set to Deliver 150 Housing Units in FCT

Nigeria’s real estate market still presents substantial opportunities, as well as a number of challenges for property investors and developers.

Undoubtedly, the creation of the FCT brought rapid economic growth with sudden influx of Nigerians from different parts hence overstretching infrastructure in the capital.

Therefore, to bridge the huge gap in housing delivery, there is the need for effective private sector participation.

So many firms have been trying to bridge the gap. One of such is Cosgrove Investment Limited, a real estate development and a general construction company.

Cosgrove’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Umar Abdullahi, said the company was set to deliver 150 housing units of various types in Wuye District of Abuja.

Mr. Abdullahi was the pioneer CEO entrusted with the vision of building Brains & Hammer Limited, one of the leading indigenous real estate and infrastructural development companies.

At Brains & Hammers, he midwifed the building of residential estates I II and III in Apo District, Life Camp Estate, Galadimawa Estate, Gwarimpa Estate opposite Gudab Hotel in the heart of Gwarimpa, all situated in the FCT.

Under his leadership, the Kano Economic City (a N167bn Joint Venture project between Brains & Hammers and the Kano State Government) was consummated

After serving two terms of eight years on the saddle, Abdullahi moved with greater endeavour to Cosgrove.

“Our unique set of technical and business expertise allow us to design, develop and deliver offices, homes and entire gated communities that come ready with the infrastructure needed to enable smart living,” he said.

The Cosgrove vision, he added, was to bridge the gap in the Nigerian and pan African housing deficit, unlocking value for all stakeholders.

“However, over the next five years, we are completely focused on our mission: to be a dominant player in the Nigerian real estate market where dream and desire become reality.

“Our core target consists of first time home buyers, cooperative societies, government, organisations, as well as indigenous and multinational corporations seeking tailored housing and investment,” the Cosgrove CEO said.

Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of the company, Engr. Baba Kalli, added that Cosgrove wpould focus on creating sustainable family friendly communities with stunning ambience of luxury that were typically in high demand and had demonstrated high returns on investment for both investors and home owners.

“Our delivery starts from identifying suitable high value parcels of land, environmentally conscious and future-ready design, construction and development, culminating in proactive facility management.

Engr. Kalli further explained that, “At Cosgrove, we closely control the entire supply chain, thus allowing us maintain high quality output and reduce cost. This is why in the design, construction and management of our buildings, we strive for maximum economic efficiency, environmental performance and social responsibility.

“For clients and partners with more specific needs, Cosgrove also offers turnkey development services. From private residential quarters for multifunctionals, institutions and cooperate bodies, to commercial projects for investment purposes.”

Another core offering from the Cosgrove portfolio is the provision of high quality scalable infrastructure for both private and public projects.

He said because government alone could not meet the huge housing needs of the people, partnership with the private sector was necessary.