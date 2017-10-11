REAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION JOB | ROCAD Construction Limited Graduate Trainee Recruitment

ROCAD Construction Limited has executed series of qualitative projects across the Country through the use of qualified and well experienced labor force.

As a result of our expansion, opportunities have been created for graduates to join our organization through our Graduate Trainee Scheme. Successful candidates will work in our company newly located in Lagos, Nigeria and may occasionally travel outside the state and country for further field training.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Graduate Trainee

Location: Lagos

Job Description

We have a sole purpose of developing, training, packaging, delivery innovative engineering materials and services that best satisfy our clients and customers’ needs, while operating a highly profitable, efficient, resourceful and ethical organization.

We’re looking for ambitious graduates, who want to be future business leaders or ground breaking engineers.

Responsibilities

Develop your skills working on different building and infrastructure projects. Collaborating with a diverse range of people, and carry out building services system inspections and heating ventilation and air conditioning design

Prepare a variety of reports, contract documents and project designs, assessment calculations and drawings

To work on a variety of construction related and property inspection/maintenance projects and undertaking building and site surveys

Create innovative, high quality structural engineering designs on time and to budget and working alongside our architects and building services engineers.

Management of Material Resources.

Qualifications/Requirements

HND/B.Sc in any discipline.

Ability to work as part of a team.

Committed to delivering a timely and professional service to clients.

Knowledge and adherence to satisfy rules and regulations.

Communication and interpersonal skills.

Good house keeping standards.

No skills or experience is required as adequate training will be given to all qualified applicants.

Application Closing Date

4th November, 2017.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidate should forward their Resume to:info.rocadconstructionsltd@gmail.com