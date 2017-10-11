AVIATION JOB | Air Peace Limited Recruitment for Internal Auditor

At Air Peace Limited, we continuously strive for excellence in all we do. Through our people we are able to attain higher heights because their unique strengths and experiences help us turn challenges into opportunities. We employ the best talent and provide a great opportunity and environment for them to display their best skills in a service driven environment.
We are looking for people to join our ever growing team. We require talent who are as excited as we are to help build a world class Airline flying out of Africa, to fill the vacant position below:
Job Title: Internal Auditor
Location: Lagos
Job Description
- Evaluate and contribute to the improvement of governance, risk management, and Business control processes.
- Review of Air Peace Business Processes- perform and control the full audit cycle including risk management and control management over operations’ effectiveness, financial reliability and compliance with all applicable directives and regulations
- Determine internal audit scope and develop annual plans
- Evaluate the efficacy of risk management procedures that are currently in place
- Ensure that the organization is complying with relevant laws and statutes
- Make recommendations on how to improve internal controls and governance processes
- Ensures compliance with internal regulations and established control protocol
- Obtain, analyse, examine and evaluate documentation, including reports, statements, records, accounting documentation, previous reports, data, flowcharts to gather information
- Reconciles documentation with actual inventory or assets to ascertain accuracy.
- Participates in meetings with individuals and departments to update auditees on findings and the audit process.
- Maintain open communication with management
- Prepares reports and preserves documentation pertaining to audits for internal record
- Presents summarised findings concerning audit results and trends for internal groups
- Analyses audit results to determine methods for increasing profits and decreasing unnecessary costs
- Assesses best financial practices for an organisation and makes relevant, informed suggestions
- Act as an objective source of independent advice to ensure validity, legality and goal achievement
- Engage to continuous knowledge development regarding sector’s rules, regulations, best practices, tools, techniques and performance standards
- Internal Audit activities to conform to The Institute of Internal Auditors’ Definition of Internal Audit, Code of Ethics, and Standards.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or related degree. A Master’s degree is preferred
- Professional certifications such as Certified Internal Auditor® (CIA®), Certified Financial Services Auditor® (CFSA®), Certification in Control Self-Assessment® (CCSA®), and Certification in Risk Management Assurance™ (CRMA®)
- Membership Of The Institute Of Internal Auditors Of Nigeria is compulsory
- Minimum of 10 years’ experience in Organisational, process and .or financial audit
- Must be familiar with accounting procedures, record keeping, Management and technology
- Proficiency in Data analysis and Management
- Must possess a strong understanding of business practices, business law, mathematics, and possess great communication skills
Application Closing Date
20th October, 2017.
Method of Application
