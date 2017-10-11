AVIATION JOB | Air Peace Limited Recruitment for Internal Auditor

At Air Peace Limited, we continuously strive for excellence in all we do. Through our people we are able to attain higher heights because their unique strengths and experiences help us turn challenges into opportunities. We employ the best talent and provide a great opportunity and environment for them to display their best skills in a service driven environment.

We are looking for people to join our ever growing team. We require talent who are as excited as we are to help build a world class Airline flying out of Africa, to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Internal Auditor

Location: Lagos



Job Description

Evaluate and contribute to the improvement of governance, risk management, and Business control processes.

Review of Air Peace Business Processes- perform and control the full audit cycle including risk management and control management over operations’ effectiveness, financial reliability and compliance with all applicable directives and regulations

Determine internal audit scope and develop annual plans

Evaluate the efficacy of risk management procedures that are currently in place

Ensure that the organization is complying with relevant laws and statutes

Make recommendations on how to improve internal controls and governance processes

Ensures compliance with internal regulations and established control protocol

Obtain, analyse, examine and evaluate documentation, including reports, statements, records, accounting documentation, previous reports, data, flowcharts to gather information

Reconciles documentation with actual inventory or assets to ascertain accuracy.

Participates in meetings with individuals and departments to update auditees on findings and the audit process.

Maintain open communication with management

Prepares reports and preserves documentation pertaining to audits for internal record

Presents summarised findings concerning audit results and trends for internal groups

Analyses audit results to determine methods for increasing profits and decreasing unnecessary costs

Assesses best financial practices for an organisation and makes relevant, informed suggestions

Act as an objective source of independent advice to ensure validity, legality and goal achievement

Engage to continuous knowledge development regarding sector’s rules, regulations, best practices, tools, techniques and performance standards

Internal Audit activities to conform to The Institute of Internal Auditors’ Definition of Internal Audit, Code of Ethics, and Standards.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or related degree. A Master’s degree is preferred

Professional certifications such as Certified Internal Auditor® (CIA®), Certified Financial Services Auditor® (CFSA®), Certification in Control Self-Assessment® (CCSA®), and Certification in Risk Management Assurance™ (CRMA®)

Membership Of The Institute Of Internal Auditors Of Nigeria is compulsory

Minimum of 10 years’ experience in Organisational, process and .or financial audit

Must be familiar with accounting procedures, record keeping, Management and technology

Proficiency in Data analysis and Management

Must possess a strong understanding of business practices, business law, mathematics, and possess great communication skills

Application Closing Date

20th October, 2017.



Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY