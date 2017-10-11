Nigerian Stock Market Gained 2.49% Last Week

The Nigerian stock market recovered last week as the NSE All-share index recorded a 2.49 percent growth to close at 36,320.93 points, improving the YtD return to 35.15 percent.

Similarly, all other Indices finished higher during the week with the exception of NSE Insurance index that depreciated by 1.21 percent while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat.

The Market Capitalization also jumped by 2.34 percent to close the week at N12.502 trillion.

The week had four trading sessions as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Monday, 2nd of October, 2017 as a Public Holiday in commemoration of the 57th Independence Day of the country.

A total turnover of 1.493 billion shares worth N15.107 billion in 14,549 deals were traded by investors on the floor of the Exchange during the week in contrast to a total of 1.326 billion shares valued at N14.086 billion that exchanged hands last week in 14,703 deals.

The Financial Services Industry, measured by volume, led the activity chart with 1.288 billion shares valued at N10.121 billion traded in 8,334 deals; thus contributing 86.30 percent and 66.99 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 89.259 million shares worth N3.154 billion in 2,760 deals. The third place was occupied by Conglomerates Industry with a turnover of 49.361 million shares worth N113.737 million in 491 deals.

Top three traded equities by volume were FCMB Group Plc, Diamond Bank Plc and FBN Holdings Plc. They accounted for 659.042 million shares worth N1.312 billion in 1,933 deals, contributing 44.14 percent and 8.69percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

C & I leasing topped 38 stocks that appreciated in price during the week, higher than 32 appreciating stocks of the previous week. On the other hand, MRS Oil led 26 equities that depreciated in price, lower 32 equities of the previous week, while 107 equities remained unchanged same as 107 equities recorded in the preceding week.