REA MD commends Nasarawa and ACOB Lighting for ₦35bn solar initiative

Keypoints

The Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abba Aliyu, has praised the partnership between the Nasarawa Investment and Development Agency and ACOB Lighting Technology Limited.

ACOB Lighting has committed over ₦35 billion to invest in decentralized energy infrastructure across Nasarawa State.

The next phase of the project involves the deployment of 50 additional solar mini-grid systems across all Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state.

The firm has already completed six solar mini-grid projects in the state, with capacities ranging from 150KWp to 1MW.

The initiative is designed to bridge the energy access gap and drive economic productivity in rural communities.

Main Story

In a statement shared via social media on Friday, May 8, 2026, the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abba Aliyu, highlighted a major shift in Nigeria’s energy sector toward stronger alignment between government and private developers.

Aliyu specifically commended the collaboration between the Nasarawa Investment and Development Agency and ACOB Lighting Technology Limited, which aims to accelerate sustainable electrification across Nasarawa State.

ACOB Lighting has already demonstrated its execution capacity within the state by successfully deploying six solar mini-grid projects. The new phase of the partnership is significantly more ambitious, with a proposed investment of over ₦35 billion to install an additional 50 solar mini-grids.

This expansion will ensure that every Local Government Area in Nasarawa benefits from decentralized energy. Aliyu noted that this scalable, partnership-driven approach—combining public sector coordination with private execution—is essential for delivering reliable electricity to underserved areas and unlocking long-term economic growth.

The Issues

While 50 mini-grids represent a significant leap, maintaining and securing decentralized infrastructure across all LGAs requires consistent community engagement and security.

The success of such a large-scale private investment (₦35 billion) depends on stable regulatory frameworks and the ability of rural consumers to sustain tariff payments.

Bridging the energy gap at scale requires not just the hardware of solar panels, but the integration of “productive use” equipment to ensure the energy drives local industries.

What’s Being Said

“Their commitment to invest over ₦35 billion into decentralised energy infrastructure reflects the growing confidence in Nigeria’s renewable energy landscape,” said Abba Aliyu, MD/CEO of REA.

“This is exactly the kind of scalable, partnership driven approach we need to bridge the energy access gap,” Aliyu added.

“Sustainable electrification is ultimately about unlocking productivity, opportunity, and inclusive economic growth,” the REA boss emphasized.

What’s Next

ACOB Lighting will begin the rollout of the 50 new mini-grids, focusing on communities currently underserved by the national grid.

The Nasarawa State Government is expected to provide continued administrative and land-use support through its Investment and Development Agency.

The REA will monitor the project as part of its broader mandate to enable the national off-grid ecosystem and facilitate similar sub-national partnerships.

Bottom Line A ₦35 billion private-sector commitment from ACOB Lighting is set to bring 50 new solar mini-grids to Nasarawa, marking a major milestone in the state’s drive for total rural electrification.