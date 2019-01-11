R. Kelly’s Daughter Makes Damning Claims Against Embattled Singer

The singer’s estranged daughter, Joan Lee Kelly popularly referred to as Buku Abi has broken her silence with a powerful statement condemning her father and in her statement, she strongly implies she and her family have also been abused by him.

In a lengthy message she shared on her Instagram page yesterday, January 10th, she apologised for taking so long to speak out explaining she has been searching for the right words for days.

She made it clear she has chosen to stay out of the spotlight because it’s better for her healing process and the constant reminders of “how terrible my father is” aren’t good for her so she has to do what’s best for herself.

The 20-year-old also expressed sympathy and devastation for all of the women who have been allegedly victimised by her father and makes it clear that she, her mother and siblings don’t condone any of his negative behaviour, past or present.

Abi in her post also suggests that she and her family have not had any relationship with Kelly for years, saying.

“Buku here. I just want to say a few things. Before I start, I just say I do not feel sorry for any party reading or being affected by this.”

“I pray for all the women and women who have been affected by my father’s actions. Trust, I have been deeply affected by all of this. However, it has all been made to feel right. Anyone that has me or has been through the years knows that I have a relationship with my father. Nor do I speak on him or on his behalf. Unfortunately, for my own personal [reasons] and for all my family has endured in regards to him, his life, and his last name, he has been in my siblings for many years. In this to my mother, she for the same [reasons] and more, has not seen or spoken to my father in years. My mother, siblings and I would never condone, support or disagree with anything negative that he has done and continue to do in his life. Going through all i’ve gone through in my life, i would never want anyone to feel the pain i have felt. My family, fabricating me, my siblings, and our mothers “part” etc. does not help my family (Me, my sister, my brother, and my mother) in our healing process.”

“The same monster you all confronting me about is my father. I am well aware of who and what is he. I grew up in that house. My emotional state. My emotional state. And for my healing. I have to do and move in a manner that is best for me. I pray anyone who reads these understands. It took me almost 3 days to write this. This is a very difficult subject to speak on..again, I apologize if my words do not come out right. “

The aspiring singer then went on to thank her family, friends and fans for all the support through her “difficult year.”

“Thank you. You guys really helped push through this hard time,” she wrote.

As you already know, Kelly’s has controversy and allegations of sexual abuse and predatory behaviour in the wake of Lifetime’s docuseries, “Surviving R. Kelly.”