Qatar Airways Fined N5 Million By NCAA For Passenger Rights Breach

Qatar Airways has been fined five million naira by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for violating passenger rights and failing to comply with regulatory directives. The sanction reflects NCAA’s commitment to enforcing consumer protection across all airlines operating in Nigeria, including major international carriers.

The authority’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, confirmed that the fine follows repeated warnings to Qatar Airways over delayed responses to mandatory inquiries. This penalty is the first in a series of pending cases against the airline and signals that further action may be taken if the company does not resolve outstanding issues.

The enforcement stems partly from a September incident involving a Nigerian passenger and his spouse traveling through Doha. According to NCAA, the passenger was detained for over 18 hours after being accused of inappropriate behavior during boarding in Lagos. The passenger paid fines, signed documents in Arabic, and was ultimately denied boarding on his onward flight. Qatar Airways reportedly failed to engage with regulators following the incident, prompting the fine.

The NCAA emphasized that ignoring official letters and regulatory instructions constitutes a breach of national aviation laws. Achimugu noted that all airlines, whether foreign or domestic, must comply with Part 19 of NCAA regulations, which cover passenger rights, complaint handling, and mandatory communication with authorities.

Qatar Airways is not alone in facing scrutiny. Royal Air Maroc and Saudia have received compliance notices for similar issues, and further penalties may follow if unresolved cases persist.

The five-million-naira fine underscores NCAA’s determination to hold airlines accountable and ensure that travelers in Nigeria are treated fairly, safely, and with dignity. The regulator has made clear that non-compliance with consumer protection rules will attract swift and enforceable consequences.