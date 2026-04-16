PTDF screens 243 PhD candidates in South-South for 2026/2027 scholarship

Keypoints

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has screened 243 PhD applicants in the South-South region for its 2026/2027 Overseas Scholarship Scheme (OSS).

has screened 243 PhD applicants in the South-South region for its 2026/2027 Overseas Scholarship Scheme (OSS). The scheme has transitioned to a “split-site” PhD model , where beneficiaries spend one year abroad and two years in Nigeria.

, where beneficiaries spend one year abroad and two years in Nigeria. Mr. Daddy Obonin , PTDF Deputy Manager, stated the model aims to strengthen local institutions, reduce capital flight, and domesticate knowledge.

, PTDF Deputy Manager, stated the model aims to strengthen local institutions, reduce capital flight, and domesticate knowledge. The selection process is strictly merit-based and digital , with candidates defending research proposals in engineering, geosciences, and management sciences.

, with candidates defending research proposals in engineering, geosciences, and management sciences. PTDF reaffirmed its commitment to timely payments of tuition and allowances for all successful scholars.

Main Story

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) conducted an intensive screening exercise for 243 PhD hopefuls in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, marking a critical phase of the 2026/2027 Overseas Scholarship Scheme.

Mr. Daddy Obonin, the Team Lead for the exercise, described the OSS as the fund’s flagship initiative aimed at equipping Nigerians with the specialized skills needed to lead the domestic oil and gas sector.

A major highlight of this year’s cycle is the full implementation of the split-site PhD model. Unlike previous years of fully-funded continuous overseas study, scholars will now spend a single year at an international partner institution before returning to complete two years of research in Nigeria.

Obonin explained that this shift is strategic, designed to ensure that the high-level expertise gained abroad is immediately applied to national development while simultaneously boosting the capacity of Nigerian universities.

The Issues

The primary challenge for the PTDF is the knowledge-retention gap; while the split-site model reduces “brain drain,” it relies heavily on the quality of local research facilities to support the two-year Nigerian phase. Authorities must solve the problem of institutional readiness, as many local universities still require significant infrastructure upgrades to match the standards of overseas partner institutions. Furthermore, there is a candidate-quality risk; panelist Dr. Hafsat Lawal noted that the overall performance of applicants was only “average,” citing a need for better preparation in research defense and communication. To maximize the 2026/2027 cycle, PTDF must ensure that the digital, zero-influence selection process continues to filter for the most innovative proposals, such as bioethanol production from municipal waste, to drive Nigeria’s energy transition.

What’s Being Said

“The split-site model will go a long way in building the capacity of local institutions and ensuring knowledge is domesticated,” stated Mr. Daddy Obonin .

. Dr. Hafsat Lawal , a panelist, observed that while some applicants stood out, many others “needed to improve” their interview preparations.

, a panelist, observed that while some applicants stood out, many others “needed to improve” their interview preparations. Godwin Alete, a candidate, praised the “transparency” of the exercise and highlighted the potential of his research into bioethanol as a cleaner energy alternative.

What’s Next

Final results of the PhD screening are expected to be collated on secured servers and released in the coming months.

of the PhD screening are expected to be collated on secured servers and released in the coming months. Successful scholars will begin their orientation for the 2026/2027 academic session, focusing on the specialized requirements of the split-site model.

will begin their orientation for the 2026/2027 academic session, focusing on the specialized requirements of the split-site model. PTDF is anticipated to further audit its local partner institutions to ensure they are equipped to handle the two-year domestic research phase.

is anticipated to further audit its local partner institutions to ensure they are equipped to handle the two-year domestic research phase. The fund will continue its streak of meeting financial obligations, with tuition and allowance payments scheduled to coincide with the start of the international study year.

Bottom Line

The PTDF’s move to a split-site PhD model marks a shift from simply funding individuals to funding a national ecosystem. By insisting on a merit-only, digital selection process, the fund is ensuring that the ₦210 trillion-plus industry it serves is supported by the best technical minds Nigeria has to offer.