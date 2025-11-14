PTAD Disburses ₦3.9bn Pension Arrears To 91,146 Retirees

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has disbursed ₦3.9bn in outstanding pension arrears to 91,146 retirees under the Federal Government’s Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS). The payment, completed this week, forms part of the ₦32,000 pension increment recently approved by President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, PTAD’s Head of Corporate Communications, Olugbenga Ajayi, explained that the payments covered retirees across multiple pension departments. According to him, ₦1.9bn was paid to 59,865 pensioners under the Parastatals Pension Department; ₦830m to 12,976 retirees under the Civil Service Pension Department; and ₦620m to 9,689 pensioners in the Police Pension Department.

He added that another ₦551m was released to 8,616 retirees from the Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service and the Prisons Pension Department.

The Executive Secretary of PTAD, Tolulope Odunaiya, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to clearing all outstanding liabilities and improving the welfare of older citizens under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. PTAD had earlier announced that implementation of the new pension adjustments for DBS pensioners would begin with the September 2025 payroll.

Under the approved package, pensioners will receive a fixed ₦32,000 increase, alongside 10.66% and 12.95% percentage increments for eligible categories, a plan expected to benefit about 832,000 retirees under PTAD’s management.