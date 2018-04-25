Professor Biakolo to Headline The 2018 PRCAN Gold Medal Lecture

Professor Emevwo Biakolo of The School of Media and Communications, Pan- Atlantic University has been confirmed as the Special Guest Speaker at this year’s edition of the Gold Medal Lecture organised by the Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria (PRCAN).

The lecture, 3rd in the series, is scheduled to hold on Friday, May 4, 2018 at The Radisson Blu Hotel, Isaac John Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

Mr John Ehiguese, President of PRCAN confirmed that the guest speaker will be speaking on the topic: Communicating Effectively in the Era of Fake News, Alternative Facts and Post-Truth. A panel of discussants moderated by Mr Frank Aigbogun, Publisher of Businessday Newspaper will discuss the lecture.

The event is expected to be attended by key players within the Nigeria’s Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) sector as well as communication executives in Nigeria’s private and public sectors.

Ehiguese said “the topic was carefully selected in view of the challenges being faced by those saddled with the responsibility of managing the communication needs of their organizations, especially in this age of citizen journalism and social media”.

The Annual PRCAN Gold Medal Lecture was instituted in 2013, as a platform for sharing knowledge and ideas on issues that will enhance political and economic development of Nigeria. The former governor of Ekiti State, and current Minister for Mineral Resources, Dr. Kayode John Fayemi was the keynote speaker at the inaugural edition. Fayemi spoke on the topic: “The Imperative of Policy Communication in Deepening Democracy and Good Governance”.

The second edition themed: Destination Marketing: A Case Study of the South Africa Experience, was held on December 4, 2014. The lecture was delivered by Miss Wendy Tlou, Chief Marketing Officer of Brand South Africa.

About PRCAN

PRCAN, the umbrella body of PR consultancy firms operating in Nigeria, was established by a bye-law of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR). Membership is restricted to consulting firms whose key executives must be members of NIPR and registered to practice PR in Nigeria.

PRCAN’s primary objective is to promote professional reputation management in Nigeria, in both the public and private sectors.

It is also committed to maintaining professional standards and discipline among members and providing the right environment for the public and private sectors to thrive and meet their PR consultancy needs. It currently has a membership of 54 PR firms providing services across at least 21 PR practice areas.