Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Move from Palace to Suburbs

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are expected to move out from Kensington Palace, to the suburbs ahead of the anticipated birth of their first child.
Officials said Saturday that Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, would leave the Palace in central London to Frogmore Cottage, a house on the grounds of Windsor Estate, early next year.
The palace statement said that “Windsor is a very special place for their royal highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate.”
Harry and Meghan have been living at Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace since announcing their engagement last year.
They will keep their office at Kensington Palace, which is also home to Prince William and his wife Kate.
Frogmore Cottage is a two-story, stucco-covered house on the Windsor Estate. It is near Frogmore House, the grand 17th century manor house where Meghan and Harry held their evening wedding reception for 200 friends after their nuptials earlier in the day.
The cottage and house were called Frogmore because of the many frogs that resided in the marshy area near the River Thames.
The move means that William and Harry will no longer be living in close proximity to each other now that Harry is starting his own family. William and Kate have three children.