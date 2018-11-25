Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Move from Palace to Suburbs

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are expected to move out from Kensington Palace, to the suburbs ahead of the anticipated birth of their first child.

Officials said Saturday that Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, would leave the Palace in central London to Frogmore Cottage, a house on the grounds of Windsor Estate, early next year.

The couple, who married in a chapel on the Windsor Castle grounds in May, is expecting their first child in the spring. Windsor is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of central London.

The palace statement said that “Windsor is a very special place for their royal highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate.”