President Tinubu Signs N70,000 New Minimum Wage Into Law

The new national minimum salary of N70,000 has been ratified by President Bola Tinubu. During a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday in Abuja, which took place in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, the President signed the measure.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and other National Assembly leaders attended the FEC for the event.

This is the first time the Council, led by the President, has invited the legislative leadership to an FEC meeting in the Council Chamber since the beginning of the current democratic regime.

It was reported that their invitation to the meeting was impromptu. Their involvement in the council meeting comes amid tension over the planned protest by some Nigerians against the rising cost of living in the country.

Both the legislature and executive have been ramping up efforts to ameliorate the hardship in the country and trying to convince those organizing the protest of the need to call it off.