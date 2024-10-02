President Tinubu Sets Off To UK For Two-Week Annual Leave

President Bola Tinubu will on Wednesday depart Abuja for the United Kingdom to begin a two-week vacation.

The vacation is “part of his yearly leave,” Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, revealed in a statement he signed Wednesday.

The statement is titled ‘President Tinubu goes on annual leave.’

“He will use the two weeks as a working vacation and a retreat to reflect on his administration’s economic reforms.

“He will return to the country after the leave expires,” the statement read in part.Sources close to the President had confirmed to our correspondent that Tinubu was taking the two-week break as part of his annual leave.

Wednesday’s trip comes two weeks after the President returned from London where he met with King Charles III. The UK becomes Tinubu’s 27th foreign destination since he assumed office about 16 months ago and his fourth trip to the country.

So far, he has visited Equatorial Guinea, London (four times), the United Kingdom (twice); Bissau, Guinea-Bissau (twice); Nairobi, Kenya; Porto Norvo, Benin Republic; Pretoria, South Africa; Accra, Ghana; New Delhi, India; Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates; New York, the United States of America; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (twice); Berlin, Germany; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Dakar, Senegal and Doha, Qatar.