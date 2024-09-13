President Tinubu Meets King Charles III At Buckingham Palace

King Charles III visited President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday at Buckingham Palace in London, UK, for a private meeting.

Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser for Information and Strategy, said in a statement on Thursday that the meeting underscored Nigeria’s long-standing and valued connection with the United Kingdom.

He stated that this was the first meeting between the two leaders since the COP 28 Climate Summit in Dubai last year.

“The latest meeting was at the King’s request.

“Both leaders discussed global and regional matters of shared priority, focusing on the urgent and complex challenge of climate change,” said Onanuga.

He said Tinubu and King Charles also explored opportunities for collaboration in anticipation of the upcoming COP 29 Summit in Azerbaijan and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa.

“President Tinubu reiterated Nigeria’s firm commitment to addressing climate change in a manner that aligns with the country’s energy security objectives whilst affirming Nigeria’s readiness to adopt global strategies for sustainability.

“During their dialogue, the two leaders shared ideas for innovative approaches to climate financing and funding, expressing mutual interest in strengthening partnerships by harnessing Nigeria’s leadership position in Africa and the Commonwealth,” Onanuga stated.