President Biden Commits $4 Billion To World Bank’s IDA To Support Poorest Nations

President Joe Biden commits $4 billion to the International Development Association (IDA), a branch of the World Bank that provides low-interest loans and grants to the world’s poorest nations. The pledge, announced during a meeting with Group of 20 (G20) leaders in Rio de Janeiro, strengthens IDA’s resources over the next three years.

IDA plays a critical role in financing development projects for about 75 of the poorest countries globally. However, disbursement of the pledged funds requires approval from the U.S. Congress, a process that may face delays until after President-elect Donald Trump assumes office.

Continued Focus on Multilateral Development

Biden’s commitment signals a continued dedication to multilateral development and global poverty alleviation. While former President Trump supported more unilateral approaches, including establishing the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), his administration still contributed $3 billion to IDA’s fund replenishment in 2019. Trump’s Project 2025 governance blueprint recommended U.S. withdrawal from the World Bank and IMF, but Trump distanced himself from this idea during the election.

World Bank’s Ambitious Funding Goals

The World Bank targets raising over $100 billion to assist the poorest nations, exceeding the $93 billion raised during the 2021 donor round. IDA funding supports critical projects in health, education, infrastructure, and economic development, benefiting vulnerable communities worldwide. Biden’s pledge reaffirms U.S. commitment to maintaining leadership in international financial institutions, despite potential policy changes under future administrations.

IDA’s Impact in Nigeria

IDA funds several major projects in Nigeria, such as the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP), which provides reliable electricity to households, businesses, and hospitals through solar systems. The North Core/Dorsale Nord Regional Power Inter-connector links Nigeria with neighboring countries, improving electricity access.

The IDA also funds the Nigeria Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project, aimed at promoting sustainable landscape management in northern Nigeria. Additionally, the ongoing Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) project, which provides digital identities to Nigerians, benefits from IDA support along with contributions from other institutions like AFD and the EIB.