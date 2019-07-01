Pregnant Woman, 2 Others Die in Boat Mishap

A pregnant woman and two others have been confirmed dead in a Lagos boat capsize, just as 16 others have been declared missing.

The incident occurred at the Badore area of Ajah as the boat, conveying about 20 passengers was heading to Egbin Ijede.

According to reports, the casualty figure might be on the high side because none of the passengers wore their life jackets when the incident occurred.

While two of the passengers were said to have swam to safety, others were yet to be seen.

As at press time, rescue efforts by emergency workers was still ongoing.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), however said it was yet unclear the number of people on the boat at the time of the accident.

LASEMA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Femi Oke -Osanyintolu, said it was only two bodies that have been recovered so far, just as he identified one as Aniyikaye Oluwaseunfunmi, aged 40.

He said: “A boat mishap occurred at Ipakan Boat Jetty, Egbin, Ijede, Investigations conducted revealed that the boat was enroute Badore (Ajah) to Egbin (Ikorodu) with between 17 and 21 passengers on board.

“The boat allegedly capsized due to overloading. It was gathered that the boat was overturned by the heavy current. Three persons were rescued and were taken to hospital.

“Unfortunately, the lifeless body of an adult female, identified as Aniyikaye Oluwaseunfunmi, 40, and an unnamed person were found and bagged by the agency’s response team.

“Rescue and recovery efforts continue for the other missing passengers by LASEMA, LASWA officials and the Marine Police.”

