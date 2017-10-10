POWER & ENERGY JOB | Business Support Specialist at Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited

Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited (formerly Moody International Nigeria Limited) was established in 1996 as a partnership between Moody International Group and Nigerian investors. Since commencing operations in March 1997 the company continues to grow and exerts its presence in numerous Projects in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Business Support Specialist
Location: Nigeria
Job Type: Full-time
Category: Auxiliary and Support Services
Job Nature: Resident
Job Description
- Potential client identification, manage business opportunity within existing clients in relation to all company services.
- Monitoring all Tender/Bid opportunities and respond to Tenders
- Support in screening the industry and price benchmark
- Knowledge of the DPR and NIPEX processes
- Ensuring all statutory permits and licenses are obtained and or validated prior to expiration of existing permits
- Identify and implement processes to improve and ensure accuracy of customer data.
- Preparation of Request for Quotation (RFQ) for new job assignments.
Requirements
- First degree in Business Administration or related field.
- 3 years relevant experience.
Application Closing Date
28th September, 2017
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY