POWER & ENERGY JOB | Business Support Specialist at Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited

Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited (formerly Moody International Nigeria Limited) was established in 1996 as a partnership between Moody International Group and Nigerian investors. Since commencing operations in March 1997 the company continues to grow and exerts its presence in numerous Projects in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Business Support Specialist

Location: Nigeria

Job Type: Full-time

Category: Auxiliary and Support Services

Job Nature: Resident

Job Description

Potential client identification, manage business opportunity within existing clients in relation to all company services.

Monitoring all Tender/Bid opportunities and respond to Tenders

Support in screening the industry and price benchmark

Knowledge of the DPR and NIPEX processes

Ensuring all statutory permits and licenses are obtained and or validated prior to expiration of existing permits

Identify and implement processes to improve and ensure accuracy of customer data.

Preparation of Request for Quotation (RFQ) for new job assignments.

Requirements

First degree in Business Administration or related field.

3 years relevant experience.

Application Closing Date

28th September, 2017



Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY