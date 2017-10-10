LIFESTYLE JOB | Graduate Makeup Artist at Montaigne Place

Montaigne Place is Nigeria’s largest luxury skincare, cosmetic, fragrance, and well-being retail company. Founded on the vision to provide luxury at its best, Montaigne Place provides an exceptional sophisticated shopping experience with our exclusive offers. Montaigne Place currently has luxury retail outlets across Nigeria. Our brands portfolio cuts across different categories.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Makeup Artist

Location: Nationwide

Job Summary

Do you have the ability to provide consultation and application services in the art of makeup application?

Are you willing to communicate with clients to clarify visual requirements?

Can you ensure that you maintain knowledge of current make up trends?

If you think you can add a lot to Montaigne Place then we are seeking to recruit a dynamic, vibrant, passionate and aggressive individual like you to fill this role.

Job Description

To provide consultation and application services in the art of makeup application using the Montaigne Brand makeup line.

Communicate with clients to clarify visual requirements

Provide accurate, appropriate and immediate response to all requests ensuring customer satisfaction.

Demonstrate and implement a practical understanding of lighting, the photographic process, colours and the impact of special effects/make-up processes on the skin, ensuring that appropriate action is taken to minimize or eradicate any unpleasant side effects from the use of specialist make-up techniques.

To generate sales from both new and existing clients

Take detailed notes and photographs of work, maintaining an up-to-date portfolio of work.

Maintain awareness of health and safety issues and legislation

Maintain an up-to-date knowledge of available make-up and beauty products.

Work quickly and accurately in time-pressured conditions.

Maintain all equipment and tools

Work with minimal supervision.

Maintain knowledge of current make up trends.

Requirements

Candidate must be SMART

Minimum of an HND/B.Sc in a relevant discipline

Certificate/Diploma from a Beauty School

1-3 years’ experience

For Lagos Applicants, Resident in Island axis(added advantage)

Application Closing Date

20th October, 2017.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their applications and CV’s to: hrexecutive@montaigneplace.com