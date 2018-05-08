Pound Gains 0.1% Against Basket of Currencies

The British Pound Sterling, on Monday, May 7, traded up 0.1 percent at $1.3543, near its four-month low of $1.3487 touched on Tuesday.

Sterling has slumped in the past fortnight as investors reversed expectations of a rate hike at Thursday’s BoE meeting.

The European Single currency,euro, meanwhile, surged by 0.3 percent lower at $1.1927, not far from Friday’s four-month low of $1.1910.

The yen, while suffering a big drop in recent weeks, has been supported by short-covering by Japanese margin traders, especially against the Turkish lira, which fell to record lows during Japan’s Golden Week holidays.

Measured against a basket of currencies, the dollar index was 0.3 percent stronger at 92.811, not far from the 92.9 it hit on Friday – its highest since December.