Poor Police Pension Undermining Morale, Says IGP

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has raised alarm over the harsh post-retirement conditions faced by police officers under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), saying the situation is fuelling fear, anxiety, and low morale within the ranks.

Speaking in Abuja during a meeting with senior police officers, Egbetokun described the current state of retired officers as “unacceptable and humiliating,” stressing that it undermines the sacrifices made by the personnel in service to the nation.

“Most retired officers of the Nigeria Police Force live in conditions that are not only unacceptable but humiliating. Their monthly pension under the CPS is grossly inadequate to meet even the most basic needs,” he said.

The IGP’s comments come in the wake of a protest by retired police officers in Abuja on July 21, where they decried poor treatment and demanded to be removed from the CPS, claiming it had left them impoverished.

Egbetokun said the situation has created deep-rooted anxiety among serving officers, who now view retirement with dread rather than anticipation. “This fear has become so pervasive that it is having a noticeable demoralising effect on morale across ranks,” he noted.

While reaffirming his support for the push to exempt the police from the CPS, Egbetokun cautioned against a hasty exit without proper planning. “There may be a booby trap in the bill. So what is the use in exiting the scheme only to jump into uncertainty?” he asked.

He also clarified that his earlier remarks had been misunderstood as opposition to the police leaving the CPS. “That is not true,” he said. “Our stance has been clearly communicated to the National Assembly during the public hearing on the bill.”

Egbetokun disclosed that the police leadership is working to augment pension payments for retired officers and has launched internal engagement efforts to clarify the force’s position on the scheme.

Beyond pensions, the IGP announced a new incentive to boost morale among serving officers: any officer who wins the Inspector-General’s award for exceptional professionalism twice in a row will be considered for accelerated promotion.

“This is not just a reward—it is a call to excellence, creativity, and patriotism,” he said. “A motivated force is an effective force.”

When asked to respond to criticism from former IGP Usman Baba, who alleged that many retirees were yet to receive any benefits years after retirement, Egbetokun declined to be drawn into a public exchange. “I believe in service discipline. I would not want to join issues with him,” he said.

Baba had also accused the current police leadership of lacking consultation and understanding of administrative matters, suggesting that Egbetokun had previously supported the CPS and had not sought advice from his predecessors.

Despite this, Egbetokun maintained that his commitment to improving police welfare—both in and out of service—remains strong, urging commanders to continue engaging both serving and retired officers as reforms continue.