POLITICS & GOVERNMENT JOB | United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions)

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime is a United Nations office that was established in 1997 as the Office for Drug Control and Crime Prevention by combining the United Nations International Drug Control Program (UNDCP) and the Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice Division in the United Nations Office at Vienna. It is a member of the United Nations Development Group and was renamed the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in 2002.

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY