POLITICS & GOVERNMENT JOB | Country Manager at the United States Institute of Peace (USIP)

The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) prevents, mitigates and resolves violent conflicts around the world by engaging directly in conflict zones and providing analysis, education and resources to those working for peace.

Job Title: Country Manager

Location: Lagos

Department: Middle East & Africa

Employment Status: CTR – Contractor

Job Summary

Oversee and grow USIP’s work in Nigeria and in the Lake Chad Basin region, as appropriate. The country manager will oversee USIP’s projects in-country and provide strategic guidance and management of the Nigeria program portfolio with core responsibilities including program startup; liaising with senior government, military, and civil society actors; convening stakeholders; representation, training; writing and research; compliance and reporting; and work with the DC-based Senior Program officer to develop medium-term strategy, advance program goals, deliver work-plan, and identify new opportunities.

Major Duties and Responsibilities

Work with the DC-based Senior Program Officer, and in-country team to design, manage, and implement programs in support of USIP’s Nigeria program;

Travel regularly (with USIP staff and alone) across northeastern Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin region (as required) to maximize the effectiveness of USIP’s work;

Strengthen existing USIP partnerships with state governors and senior civic leaders;

Build new partnerships with government and security officials and like-minded NGOs;

Build strong working relationships with the Nigerian government and the Lake Chad Basin Commission and security forces (including Multinational Joint Task Force-MNJTF) to advance USIP’s mission through strategic partnerships;

Oversee the in-country implementation of USIP’s Nigeria program strategy by consulting with staff, partners, and other interested parties;

Research and draft publications (reports, briefing papers, etc.) and advocacy materials discussing USIP’s Nigeria work;

Write op-eds and articles highlighting issues important to USIP when possible;

Work with DC-based Senior Program Officer to identify possible funding opportunities for program work;

Represent USIP with NGO networks and government stakeholders and promote effective collaborations and partnerships;

Perform other duties as required to further USIP’s mission and goals.

Qualifications

Well organized, self-motivated, and able to conceptualize, manage, build partnerships, and implement projects in stressful environments;

Knowledge of Nigeria & the Lake Chad Basin region including related to the conflict with Boko Haram;

In-depth understanding of local conflicts and drivers of conflict in Nigeria;

Experience in Nigeria and/or conflict-affected regions of West Africa and the Lake Chad Basin implementing programs engaging a broad range of stakeholders;

Proven ability to think analytically and plan strategically, including setting objectives and identifying and capitalizing on opportunities for our work;

Effective leader and manager, hard-working, and ability to find creative solutions to complex security challenges;

Experience in representing organizations in sensitive political and security environments;

Poise, flexibility, discretion, and mature judgment to handle and respond appropriately and professionally in a fast-paced, high-pressure atmosphere;

Willingness and experience working with security forces and understanding of the military/civilian/humanitarian spaces;

Outstanding written and verbal communications skills;

B.A. in International Affairs, Political Science, African Studies, or related area; MA, MS, or Law degree preferred;

Minimum 10-12 years relevant full-time staff level work experience required, including work in active and recently active conflict zones;

Minimum 5 years managing international development, human rights, and/or peacebuilding projects and teams.

Minimum 5 years relevant field experience; Passion for USIP’s subject matter and willingness to take on the responsibilities and duties as a key member of our team; and English language fluency mandatory.

Proficiency in Hausa, Fulani, or Kanuri preferred. Advanced proficiency in French preferred

Remuneration

Compensation is commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.



How to Apply

Note

This position is subject to the availability of funds. The initial term of the position will be determined subject to the availability of secured funding, and is eligible for renewals based on continued funding.

All USIP contract and employee positions are contingent upon the favorable completion of a suitability background investigation.