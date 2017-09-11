BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate Purchasing Officer at Lorache Group

Lorache works cut across multiple industries, including the consumer goods, finance, capital market, pharmaceutical, telecommunication, entertainment and leisure sectors etc. Basically, we develop integrated sales and marketing strategies focused around the point of purchase. We also devise transformational strategies through organization design, process definition, and commercial ability development.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Purchasing Officer
Location: Lagos
Responsibilities
- Forecast levels of demand for services and products;
- Keep a constant check on stock levels;
- Conduct research to ascertain the best products and suppliers in terms of best value, delivery schedules and quality;
- Liaise between suppliers, manufacturers, relevant internal departments and customers;
- Negotiate and agree contracts, monitoring the quality of service provided;
- Process payments and invoices;
- Keep contract files and use them as reference for the future;
- Forecast price trends and their impact on future activities;
- Give presentations about market analysis and possible growth;
- Develop a purchasing strategy;
- Maintain strong working relationships with our vendors
- Review purchasing agreements with vendors and maintain open lines of communications with those vendors
- Develop an active process for measuring supply inventory and determining purchasing needs based on quarterly and annual numbers
- Stay up to date with industry trends and establish long-term purchasing arrangements with vendors when it is beneficial to the company
- Compare product deliveries with issued purchase orders and contact vendors when there are discrepancies
Essential Experience Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree
- 1-3 years from an FMCG Sector
Skills Required:
- Excellent multi-tasking, solid execution, project management and prioritization skills
- Strong written & oral communication skills
- Self-motivated, self-starter who is willing to take initiative, ownership & accountability
- Strong analytical skills and fact based orientation in decision making.
- Creative problem solving ability to business problems in complex matrix organization structure
- Sound business judgment; ability to anticipate issues and resolve them
- Strong proficiency on Micro soft Excel package
Application Closing Date
11th September, 2017.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:[email protected]