BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate Purchasing Officer at Lorache Group

Lorache Group is a Marketing Management, Human Capital Development and Business Process & Strategist Consultancy Outfit, registered with Company & Allied Commission (CAC) of Nigeria to perform such businesses.

Lorache works cut across multiple industries, including the consumer goods, finance, capital market, pharmaceutical, telecommunication, entertainment and leisure sectors etc. Basically, we develop integrated sales and marketing strategies focused around the point of purchase. We also devise transformational strategies through organization design, process definition, and commercial ability development.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Purchasing Officer

Location: Lagos

Responsibilities

Forecast levels of demand for services and products;

Keep a constant check on stock levels;

Conduct research to ascertain the best products and suppliers in terms of best value, delivery schedules and quality;

Liaise between suppliers, manufacturers, relevant internal departments and customers;

Negotiate and agree contracts, monitoring the quality of service provided;

Process payments and invoices;

Keep contract files and use them as reference for the future;

Forecast price trends and their impact on future activities;

Give presentations about market analysis and possible growth;

Develop a purchasing strategy;

Negotiate and agree contracts, monitoring the quality of service provided;

Process payments and invoices;

Keep contract files and use them as reference for the future;

Forecast price trends and their impact on future activities;

Give presentations about market analysis and possible growth;

Develop a purchasing strategy

Maintain strong working relationships with our vendors

Review purchasing agreements with vendors and maintain open lines of communications with those vendors

Develop an active process for measuring supply inventory and determining purchasing needs based on quarterly and annual numbers

Stay up to date with industry trends and establish long-term purchasing arrangements with vendors when it is beneficial to the company

Compare product deliveries with issued purchase orders and contact vendors when there are discrepancies

Essential Experience Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree

1-3 years from an FMCG Sector

Skills Required:

Excellent multi-tasking, solid execution, project management and prioritization skills

Strong written & oral communication skills

Self-motivated, self-starter who is willing to take initiative, ownership & accountability

Strong analytical skills and fact based orientation in decision making.

Creative problem solving ability to business problems in complex matrix organization structure

Sound business judgment; ability to anticipate issues and resolve them

Strong proficiency on Micro soft Excel package

Strong written & oral communication skills

Excellent multi-tasking, solid execution, project management and prioritization skills

Application Closing Date

11th September, 2017.



Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:[email protected]