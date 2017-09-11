INSURANCE & PENSIONS JOB | ARM Life Plc Graduate Trainee Research Analyst Recruitment

ARM Life is the insurance subsidiary of Asset & Resource Management Company Ltd (ARM). Its parent company, ARM is one of the largest non-bank financial services firms in Nigeria with a focus on asset management. Established in 1994, ARM started operations as a traditional asset management company specialising in the management of quoted equities and fixed income securities.

Job Title: Graduate Trainee Research Analyst

Location: Nigeria

Job Summary

  • Conduct economic and securities research

Principal Duties and Responsibilities

  • Conduct economic and securities research
  • Take responsibility for the coverage of market sectors and regions
  • Make regular presentations to internal and external clients
  • Conduct regular visits company
  • Interface with clients with a view to providing
  • Unearth insightful ideas to help internal and external clients in investment decision making
  • Regularly publish reports on findings which will cover macro-economy, industry, company and securities

Minimum Qualification

  • Minimum of a B.Sc in any discipline
  • Professional qualifications will be an added advantage (CFA, ACCA)
  • 1-2 years relevant work experience.

Required Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

  • Adhere to strict ethical standards in the gathering and dissemination of information including the use of such information in investment decision making
  • Highly inquisitive, with strong desire to learn
  • Exhibition of willingness to study extensively to gather information; desire to constantly and progressively improve knowledge base and a strong propensity for personal development
  • Relatively high numeracy, and excellent writing skills
  • Ability to work with minimal supervision and take responsibility for quality and accuracy of output
  • Ability to work under pressure

Application Closing Date
6th October, 2017.

Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY

