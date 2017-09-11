INSURANCE & PENSIONS JOB | ARM Life Plc Graduate Trainee Research Analyst Recruitment

ARM Life is the insurance subsidiary of Asset & Resource Management Company Ltd (ARM). Its parent company, ARM is one of the largest non-bank financial services firms in Nigeria with a focus on asset management. Established in 1994, ARM started operations as a traditional asset management company specialising in the management of quoted equities and fixed income securities.

Job Title: Graduate Trainee Research Analyst

Location: Nigeria

Job Summary

Principal Duties and Responsibilities

Conduct economic and securities research

Take responsibility for the coverage of market sectors and regions

Make regular presentations to internal and external clients

Conduct regular visits company

Interface with clients with a view to providing

Unearth insightful ideas to help internal and external clients in investment decision making

Regularly publish reports on findings which will cover macro-economy, industry, company and securities

Minimum Qualification

Minimum of a B.Sc in any discipline

Professional qualifications will be an added advantage (CFA, ACCA)

1-2 years relevant work experience.

Required Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Adhere to strict ethical standards in the gathering and dissemination of information including the use of such information in investment decision making

Highly inquisitive, with strong desire to learn

Exhibition of willingness to study extensively to gather information; desire to constantly and progressively improve knowledge base and a strong propensity for personal development

Relatively high numeracy, and excellent writing skills

Ability to work with minimal supervision and take responsibility for quality and accuracy of output

Ability to work under pressure

Application Closing Date

6th October, 2017.



Method of Application

